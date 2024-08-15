Jordan Chiles breaks her silence after she’s stripped of Olympic bronze medal

Jordan Chiles is speaking out after she stepped away from spotlight following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to strip her of her bronze medal.

“I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days. I am also incredibly grateful to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, USAG, and the USOPC for their unwavering support during this difficult time,” Chiles began her statement.

As it’s been reported, Chiles had the bronze medal she earned during the Olympic floor finals stripped away due to a technicality.

According to the CAS’s decision, the inquiry that led to Chiles’ bronze medal win “was improperly granted,” citing that Chiles’ coach Cecile Landi submitted the inquiry four seconds past the one-minute deadline for inquires.

“While celebrating my Olympic accomplishments, I heard the devastating news that my bronze medal had been stripped away,” Chiles’ explained. “I had confidence in the appeal brought by USAG, who gave conclusive evidence that my score followed all the rules. This appeal was unsuccessful.”

Chiles continued saying she has “no words” for what has transpired. “This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”

The 23-year-old also addressed the racist attacks she’s been subjected to during this process. “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country,” Chiles wrote.

“I will never waver from my values of competing with integrity, striving for excellence, upholding the values of sportsmanship and the rules that dictate fairness. I have taken pride in cheering on everyone regardless of team or country. Finding joy again has been a culture shift and I love seeing others embrace it. I feel like I have given everyone permission to be authentic to who they are.”

Chiles concluded her statement calling this moment in her journey one of the most difficult she’s had to endure. “Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others – and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done,” Chiles wrote.

“I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

On Aug. 11, it was announced that after Chiles’ inquiry was voided that she was to relinquish her medal, which will now be awarded to Romania’s Ana Barbosu.

“We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal,” a statement released by the International Olympic Committee read.

Hours prior to Chiles issuing her own personal statement, USA Gymnastics issued a statement of its own on Aug. 14, writing it “strongly disagrees with the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s detailed decision released today.”

“As noted in the decision, USA Gymnastics did not become aware of the case until August 9 – three days after it was filed, two days past the deadline to submit objections related to panelists, and less than 24 hours before the hearing,” the statement continues.

Instagram

“This was due to CAS sending case filings to incorrect email addresses. Further, CAS did not send the conflict-of-interest disclosures of any panelist to USA Gymnastics, nor have we seen the disclosures to date. As stated previously, video evidence later made available to USA Gymnastics and submitted to CAS conclusively establishes that Head Coach Cecile Landi verbally inquired 47 seconds after the publishing of the score, within the 1-minute deadline required by FIG rule,” the statement reiterated.

USA Gymnastics says it “will pursue these and other matters upon appeal as we continue to seek justice for Jordan Chiles.”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Jordan Chiles breaks her silence after she’s stripped of Olympic bronze medal