‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco shares major announcement more than a year after becoming a mom

A year and five months after actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child into the world, the couple is making a major announcement.

On August 14, Cuoco took to her Instagram Story to share a photo. The photo featured a stunning surprise on her left ring finger.

She and Pelphrey are engaged to be married.

The photo featured the smiling couple as Cuoco flashed the gorgeous diamond ring at the camera. “Amazing weekend,” she wrote.

Cuoco shared a second photo as well. The black and white image featured their family of three as Cuoco, Pelphrey, and their one-and-a-half year old daughter Matilda all looked back at the camera.

In a 2022 interview with USA Today, Cuoco revealed she and Pelphrey met at an “Ozark” premiere and it was love at first sight.

“We have the same manager, and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood,” the actress admitted. “She’s like, ‘Oh my god, I think you guys are perfect for each other.’”

“We met at the Ozark premiere, and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice and I turned around, and it was like my life was over or just starting,” Cuoco continued, telling USA Today.

“It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

On May 3, 2022, the couple shared their relationship with the world on Instagram for the first time.

In July, Cuoco publicly wished Pelphrey a happy birthday on Instagram, calling him the “man that saved me in all the ways.”

Three months later, the happy couple announced they were expecting a baby girl.

“Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” they wrote. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [love] you.”

Matilda made her grand entrance into the world on March 30, 2023. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” Cuoco wrote.

“Tom, [I] didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you,” Cuoco added. “But I did.”

