Actor Rob Schneider responds; daughter Elle King ‘doesn’t want to be associated’ with him

“Being a parent is fun, isn’t it?” Actor Rob Schneider is responding to what his daughter, singer Elle King, said about him in a recent interview.

While sitting down with Tucker Carlson, Carlson asked Schneider about his daughter’s recent comments she made about him. In an interview with Bunnie Xo, King opened up about the differences she and her father share, particularly when it comes to his political affiliations.

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says,” King said before she described what it was like growing up with Schneider as a dad.

King admitted that she wasn’t very close with her dad while growing up and never formed a connection with him until she “was much, much older.” King recalled spending a lot of time on the sets of his movies and how she would often get “lost in the shuffle,” during that time.

And if she ever “messed up a shot, if I was talking, I would get in [big] trouble,” Elle explained, adding that her weight and many tattoos often led to issues between the father and daughter.

“I was like a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp…and then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and didn’t lose any weight,” King told Bonnie Xo.

“I had already started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees. So I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression.”

At the end of the interview, King admitted she doesn’t have plans of reconciling her relationship, adding that she “doesn’t want to be associated” with him any more in any way.

“He’s just not nice,” King said of her dad. “You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions and you can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

Now, Schneider is responding to King’s statements after Carlson asked the actor about what King had to say about him.

“I want to just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you,” he said while looking directly at the camera. “And I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed. Clearly, I wasn’t and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings.”

“I love you completely. I love you entirely,” Schneider continued. “And I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky.”

“I wish you the best, I feel terrible, and I just want you to know I don’t take anything you say personally,” Schneider concluded.

When Carlson asked Schneider how hard it was not to “attack back” after his daughter “attacked” him, the actor laughed saying, “I just want her to heal from this.”

