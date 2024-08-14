A year after Christine Tran Ferguson opened up about her 14-month-old’s tragic passing, she makes a major announcement

Update: One year after announcing the tragic passing of their toddler son, Asher, Christine Tran Ferguson has made a major announcement.

Ferguson and her husband Ryan are pregnant again.

“Baby number 2 coming soon,” they wrote alongside a video of the two of them standing in front of a photo of Asher. “It’s been such a hard journey getting here and really hard to navigate but we’re so blessed to be welcoming baby number 2.”

“Our hearts are torn with being grateful and also incredibly sad and missing Asher so much,” the continued. “You are so missed each and every day.”

Original reporting below:

It was just one month ago that Christine Tran Ferguson took to Instagram to share the devastating news of her 14-month-old son’s death. She revealed on July 3 that he was in the ICU fighting for his life. Two weeks later, she revealed he didn’t make it – though they were still uncertain what caused his passing.

On Wednesday (August 16), the 37-year-old travel influencer shared her first update since Asher’s tragic death – posting a series of photos of her, her son, Asher, and her husband, Ryan Ferguson. In a lengthy caption, Christine opened up about the grief she feels and her hope that they can overcome this tragedy.

“We should be preparing our trip to Italy next week. Instead, I’m looking at these photos from our first family vacation almost exactly a year ago at 4 months old,” she wrote – adding that they planned to ‘show Asher where mommy and daddy got married’ before exploring Tuscany, a place they hadn’t been before.

Christine Tran Ferguson gave birth to Asher Ryan Ferguson on April 20, 2022, at 10:34 p.m. – he was born on the 9th anniversary of her meeting Ryan Ferguson for the first time. In an Instagram caption revealing the news, she described the meaning behind his name – Asher means ‘happy & blessed.’

“I miss these memories, I miss you, I wanted new memories with you. I wish you are here with us every second of every day. It hurts so much, this pain will never go away! I never knew such pain could even exist! Our lives were perfect, normal… until it wasn’t,” she continued in her lengthy caption on August 16.

She goes on to admit that she can’t believe it’s already been over one month since she last held him in his arms, kissed him, smelled him, heard his laugh, and watched his ‘little walk’ – precious memories that were taken from her and her family far too soon, but precious memories that they will forever cherish.

“I want it all back so badly! I’m forever heartbroken, forever changed. 14 months with you was not long enough. I thought I had forever, we had so many plans for the future and it’s just gone,” she continued – admitting how ‘so hard, incredibly hard’ it is. “I pray and pray we find the strength to carry you with us.”

Christine Tran Ferguson Celebrated Father’s Day One Month Before Asher Died

No parent should ever have to experience what Christine Tran Ferguson and her husband experienced a little over one month ago. The tragedy is that much more tragic when you consider that they celebrated Father’s Day – something she hasn’t celebrated in nearly 15 years – one month before Asher died.

“Since losing my father at 22 I haven’t celebrated Father’s Day & isn’t the easiest day but since having Asher and seeing Ryan become a father it has brought me the biggest joy in life. I just love seeing [his] face light up when he hears you come home. Thank you for being the best daddy to Asher,” she wrote.

The family celebrated Father’s Day with a delicious barbecue that featured a hockey-themed cake (he’s a New York Rangers’ fan) and golf-themed cookies for Ryan. The meal included bacon-wrapped hot dogs, shish kabobs, corn on the cob, and more goodies. It was the perfect day for a family’s first Father’s Day.

Unfortunately, tragedy was right around the corner. She posted a series of photos on July 3 (a few weeks after Father’s Day) and revealed Asher was fighting for his life in the ICU. A few weeks later, on July 20, Christine Tran Ferguson revealed that Asher passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family!

