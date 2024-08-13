Katie Holmes makes rare statement about daughter Suri Cruise after she graduates from high school

As Suri Cruise prepares to leave the nest and take on her first year of college, Katie Holmes is sharing some rare insight into how she’s feeling.

While Holmes doesn’t often talk publicly about her daughter, who she shares with Tom Cruise, the actress opened up a bit more than usual while talking with Town and Country.

“I’m proud of my daughter,” Holmes said. “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy.”

Holmes said watching her daughter during this phase of life has made her nostalgic. “I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

The proud mom admitted that she’ll be looking to “the members of my book club” for comfort during this new chapter of parenting. “The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me. I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’”

Suri graduated from high school earlier this summer.

According to People, Suri made the decision to distance herself from her famous father during her graduation, opting to drop her last name from the graduation program. Instead, the graduate went by her first and middle name, Suri Noelle.

Suri was just six years old when Holmes and Cruise divorced after six years of marriage.

Although Suri has largely remained out of the spotlight her mom has lived under for decades, the young songstress has been included in a lot of Holmes’ work over the years.

Suri is known to have sung on a couple of her mom’s films.

In 2023, Holmes told Glamour that it’s “been really important for me with my daughter” to keep her childhood private, “because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

But despite their privacy, Holmes still encourages Suri’s creative side. “I hope she always does something on my films,” she continued telling Glamour at the time. “I always ask her.”

“But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”

