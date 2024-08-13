Disney star and former Dancing With the Stars competitor Skai Jackson arrested

New information is revealing that former Disney channel star Skai Jackson was arrested and later released after getting into an argument at Universal Studios.

According to People, the arrest occurred on Aug. 8 and Jackson was released from police custody a few hours later. The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told People that Jackson was arrested after surveillance footage captured Jackson pushing the unidentified victim.

Authorities confirmed that no weapons were involved in the dispute and that no injuries were documented. Additional reports have claimed Jackson’s boyfriend was the person she pushed, but that has not been confirmed.

Jackson was a contestant on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2020 and is best known for her role as Zuri Ross in Disney’s Jessie. She also brought her role to its’ spin-off show Bunk’d.

The victim, nor Jackson, have shared a statement regarding the altercation or arrest. Jackson has been active on social media since the arrest.

She shared photos of herself on a Variety red carpet on August 12.

