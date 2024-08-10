HGTV’s Christina Hall reveals the promise she’s made to herself after third divorce

“One month later,” HGTV’s Christina Hall is vowing to never give away her “peace again.”

In a statement shared on her Instagram account, Hall is reflecting on what she’s learned one month after her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce.

“I finally have my appetite back,” Hall tells her followers. “I’m exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home.”

The mom of three goes on to address those who have called mom shamed her online following news of her third marriage ending. “‘Those poor kids,’” Hall writes, “adore more. Anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

“I’ve had some of my best nights with friends recently. [I] laughed more than I have in forever. Work is going so good it feels like a dream,” Hall continues. “ I have a life coach and I made myself and her a promise, I will never ever give away my peace again.”

Hall adds that those who have “lost peace and gained it back,” know that “there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life.”

She now has a “huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present.” “If that’s the lesson, I’ll take it,” she admits.

“When you have a positive mindset the rest will work itself out like it always does,” she concludes her statement.

Hall’s vulnerability comes after she revealed she has been receiving handwritten and typed letters from men hoping to be her fourth husband. In a blanket statement, Hall turned them all down.

“Dear men,” she writes. “Your handwritten / typed letters are cute but no, you will not be my 4th ex-husband,” she joked.

Josh was the first to file for divorce from Christina after nearly three years of marriage. Josh listed their separation date as July 8.

He cited the reason for their divorce as irreconcilable differences and asked for spousal support.

Prior to separating, Christina and Josh were working on a HGTV show with Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather.

In a statement shared with E! News, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa confirmed show will go on despite their divorce. Now, the show will feature Tarek and Heather against Christina.

