Joanna Gaines says it ‘doesn’t get easier’ as she shares emotional milestone with son

It’s that time of year again, when the kids are preparing to go back to school, and many parents are preparing to say goodbye.

Former HGTV star and design guru Joanna Gaines is no stranger to those goodbye. The mom of five admits, no matter how many times they say it, those goodbyes never get any less challenging.

Now 19 years old, Joanna and Chip Gaines’ son, Drake, is a sophomore in college. On Instagram, Joanna shared a photo of the two of them in an embrace as he heads off to school for his second year.

“Second year in college… saying goodbye doesn’t get easier,” the mom admits, before sharing a message to all the parents in the same season of life. “Lots of love to all the parents sending their kids off to school this season.”

And fellow moms in the comment section sounded off.

“The sunglasses are a pro mom move. Letting go is so hard,” one mom wrote.

“Our married daughter lives 5 hours away…I still cry when she leaves,” Another added. “Letting them fly and leave the nest is the hardest part…. Big hugs!”

“Next week will be my first time saying goodbye. I keep trying to focus on her joy, instead my heartache. Do you have any words of wisdom to share,” a mom asked.

“Rejoice in their success and new path to personal success, growth! Not a tear to shed but joy that they are succeeding,” one suggested.

“Try to concentrate on her excitement to experience the world and spreading her wings. Enjoy your freedom to rediscover yourself. This is a natural progression of motherhood. Embrace it don’t fight it. Big hugs,” another wrote.

A few days earlier, Joanna shared images of Drake’s dorm room.

And as you could maybe guess, given Drake’s mom is a beloved designer, the dorm was impeccably styled. Coffee table books placed in the perfect spot, cookbooks Joanna wrote strategically placed, and drinking games disguised as decor were all there.

While talking with People in 2023, Joanna opened up about watching her first born leave for school, while also having her four younger kids at home. “I think the greatest gift of having a kid go off to college and having a 5-year-old toddler, is kind of that perspective of it’s not here forever.”

“Don’t take it for granted, and cherish these moments,” she added.

