Hearts break for Sylvester Stallone as daughters pull viral prank on him

The legendary Sylvester Stallone has become the latest victim of a viral social media prank.

Social media is full of trends. Some funny, some not. This latest trend will have you both smiling and also feeling a little bad for the person being pranked.

In a video Stallone shared on Instagram, it revealed two of his daughters and his wife, Jennifer. In the video, Sophia, Sistine, and Jennifer each take turns saying, “Give me my money,” as the group begins to cheer for their performance.

But when it gets to Stallone’s turn to say, “Give me my money.” No one cheers for him.

The three women have a difficult time holding in their laughter as Stallone, someone who has always described himself as a family man, looks stunned and defeated when no one cheered for him.

“Wow,” he sad solemnly. “What a loser,” he adds.

Stallone hit back against the pranksters in the caption, writing, “I think this video speaks for itself.” “We got him good,” Jennifer joked.

In the comments, fans urged Sistine, Sophia, and Jennifer to give Stallone a hug, while others admitted their kids got them with the same prank.

“Our daughter and her friends got me and my wife too, Sly,” one person wrote.

Have you become a victim of this prank?

