Kelly Clarkson is taking ‘The Kelly Clarkson Effect’ to SirusXM; makes exciting ‘Kellyoke’ announcement

Kelly Clarkson has become the queen on karaoke, and she’s leaning in.

Over the years, Clarkson has showcased her vocal talent day in and day out on her daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The “Kelly-oke” portion of the show, where Clarkson puts her own style on some of today’s top hits, has become a fan favorite. “Kelly can do no wrong,” fans have said about her covers. “The Kelly Clarkson Effect,” it’s been called.

In fact, notable singers like Miley Cyrus have responded to Clarkson singing their songs. “I ran into Miley at the Grammys and it was funny because she was like ‘You’re covering my songs a lot,’” Clarkson recalled back in April.

“I was like, ‘Well yeah I like ‘em.’ But I have covered quite a bit of Miley’s songs on this show, but they’re great songs. So I like singing great songs.”

Now, Clarkson is making sure her fans can listen to her Kelly-oke covers anytime they want.

You’ve seen them performed on @KellyClarksonTV, and now you can hear Kellyoke covers on the Kelly Clarkson Connection! Listen now on @SiriusXM: https://t.co/g0AzcTLsoN pic.twitter.com/ZOH4TTbWHj — Kelly Clarkson ???????? (@kellyclarkson) August 8, 2024

“I’m very excited to share the Kellyokes because it’s the one thing I get asked the most is ‘Can you just put them all out on like a CD,” Clarkson said on her SiriusXM channel, “Kelly Clarkson Connection.”

“A CD? Oh my God, I’m so from the 90s,” she joked. “Kelly Clarkson connection was the perfect place to have this. I mean it’s my station, so why wouldn’t we put them out here so my fans can listen to them?”

While fans are excited to have a place to listen to Clarkson’s covers outside of her show, international fans are hoping to convince Clarkson to put some of them on a streaming service.

'Nothing Matters' Kellyoke ???? pic.twitter.com/CCiaP1f1IZ — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) July 18, 2024

“What!! I’m so jealous is why is this station not available in my country,” a fan wrote. “We need them on Spotify.”

