HGTV’s Christina Hall sends message to men writing her ‘cute’ handwritten letters

In the midst of her divorce from her third husband, HGTV star Christina Hall has a message to the men vying to be her fourth.

Roughly a month after her estranged husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce, Christina is setting a few things straight. First, Christina reveals that she’s “not listing” her home, encourage fellow real estate agents to stop contacting her.

“If I were to list [my home], I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent,” she explained before turning her attention to the men who are hoping to be her fourth husband.

“Dear men,” she writes. “Your handwritten / typed letters are cute but no, you will not be my 4th ex-husband,” she joked.

Christina concluded her statement with a final message to those offering her unsolicited marriage and parenting advice. “Thank you for all the advice about my children and marriages,” the mom of three writes. “I really appreciate it,” she adds sarcastically.

Both Christina and Josh have shared separate statements since making the decision to end their marriage.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Josh wrote, “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them.”

“Unfortunately,” Josh writes, “the internet is forever.” As Josh continued, he reminded the public that he and Christina “are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters.”

The details of their divorce, Josh writes, “will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Christina broke her silence on social media as well, writing, “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how l’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ … Meanwhile I’m over here not as nice and quiet as l used to be ….”

The mom of three continued saying that she has “worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but, ‘still i rise.’”

Christina concluded her statement, saying, “For those that aren’t aware… divorces do not happen overnight.. and there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”

