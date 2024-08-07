Two men with plans to attack Taylor Swift concerts arrested; concerts cancelled

Two men plotting to attack several major events in Vienna, Austria, including Taylor Swift’s upcoming shows have been arrested.

According to NBC News, one of the men arrested has been identified as a 19-year-old, who had recently pledged his allegiance to ISIS. Both of the men arrested were radicalized through the internet.

via Shutterstock (Tinseltown)

Authorities alleged that chemical substances were discovered when a bomb squad searched the 19-year-old. It remains unclear the type of chemical substance that was found and what it was used for.

The men reportedly had detailed plans on how to carry out an attack, officials say.

After NBC News reported that police believed the “concrete danger has been minimized,” and that there were no plans to cancel the Taylor Swift concerts set to take place on Aug. 8, Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, a statement released by Barracuda Music revealed it has been decided to cancel the shows.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.” the statement reads.

