Simone Biles reveals her plans to expand her family after completing third Olympics

It’s been more than a year since Simone Biles and Jonathan Owen became husband and wife.

While talking with Today’s Hoda Kotb, Biles opened up about her plans to expand her family.

Biles has yet to confirm that she’s retiring from the sport of gymnastics. The 2028 Olympics will take place in Los Angeles.

When asked if she will attempt to make her fourth Olympic team, “never say never,” the gymnast said. “The next Olympics is on home turf, so you just never know.”

The world renowned gymnast added that her immediate plans however, after winning three gold and a silver medal in Paris, is to just “relax and see where life takes me.”

This morning, @Simone_Biles speaks to @hodakotb all about her four new medals at the Paris Olympics, giving Rebeca Andrade her flowers, why she wouldn’t be at the level she is today without her parents and adoption and more. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/13i46s1SPM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 6, 2024

And when asked if she has plans of becoming a mother some day, Biles emphatically said yes. “Me and Jonathan always talk about kids. He would have had them yesterday if he could have.”

Biles continued saying, “Obviously we both have goals we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

“Do you see yourself as a mom,” Kotb asked. “Yes, most definitely.”

Owens was able to leave NFL training camp to travel to Paris to support his wife during the team and individual all-arounds before returning to practice. A moment, Biles said, her husband enjoyed thoroughly.

