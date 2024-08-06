Ravens cornerback slammed after calling Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ show of sportsmanship ‘disgusting’

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is feeling the wrath of the internet after he called Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ show of sportsmanship “disgusting.”

On Aug. 5, Biles and Chiles competed in the floor final. Biles claimed the silver medal, Chiles claimed the bronze, and Biles’ rival, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade claimed gold.

While receiving their medals, Biles and Chiles gave Andrade her flowers when they bowed down to her as she accepted the gold medal.

“We’re always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they’ve worked just as hard as we have for that moment,” Biles told Today. “You have to give them their flowers and that’s exactly what me and Jordan were doing”

The images of that particular moment has gone viral with much of the world applauding the gymnasts for their incredible show of sportsmanship.

Ravens cornerback Humphrey felt differently about it though. On Twitter, the football player shared the image, writing, “This is literally disgusting.”

Humphrey didn’t elaborate on what he thought was so “disgusting” about the photo, but people quickly came to Biles, Chiles, and Andrade defense.

“Three black women who are the best at what they do showing sportsmanship is what you would define as disgusting,” one person asked.

“Yeah, because giving someone their flowers who has come back from THREE ACL tears to continue to be a top gymnast is disgusting,” another added.

“God forbid athletes show respect to a fellow athlete,” more comments read.

