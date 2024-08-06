Jessica Simpson speaks out after fans beg her to stop drinking

While celebrating her son’s 11th birthday, Jessica Simpson shared a message for Ace on Instagram.

“I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11-year-old old son on the planet,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of Ace.

“Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together,” the mom of three continued. “Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!”

In the comment section, followers encouraged Simpson to “stop drinking.” But Simpson has been sober for the last several years. A feat she’s been candid about publicly.

And Simpson responded to the comments.

“I haven’t wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I’ve made for myself and for my family. Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way,” she wrote.

In November 2021, Simpson wrote about her commitment to her sobriety on Instagram.

“This person in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself,” Simpson began. “I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

As Simpson continued, “There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was.”

Simpson admitted that she “didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

