Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus finalizes divorce from Firerose: ‘A bad thing happened here’

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have finalized their divorce just months after Cyrus filed to end their 7-month marriage.

The 62-year-old singer filed for divorce in May after marrying 37-year-old Firerose in Nashville on October 10, 2023. According to documents, Cyrus cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

The documents also reveal that Cyrus is asking for an annulment “on the grounds of fraud.”

On August 5, a statement shared by Cyrus’s lawyers confirmed their divorce was finalized. “This past Friday, the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him.”

The statement also included a direct quote for Cyrus, who said he is “relieved” and breathing “a sigh of relief” knowing his marriage is officially over.

“This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I’m right in the center and basically the target of the scheme. It’s unfortunate… it played out this way. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind … that’s for sure.”

This latest development has come after it was reported that Firerose, whose legal name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, shared a recording of one of their verbal arguments while married.

Cyrus addressed the record via a statement shared by his lawyers. “On behalf of our client, Billy Ray Cyrus, we wish to respond to Ms. Hodges recent release to the press in an apparent last-ditch effort to squeeze money out of Mr. Cyrus ahead of our court ordered mediation scheduled for next week,” the statement began.

“As we previously stated and released back in June, we regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight, once again,” the statement continued.

“Mr. Cyrus previously admitted in a court filing that he had been very vocally frustrated and angry with Ms. Hodges during their 7-month marriage as he began to uncover more and more of Ms. Hodges true motives for marrying him.”

Cyrus took to his Instagram Story as well to share a personal statement about the vulgar recording, stating, “Yeah I was at my wit’s end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong.”

“I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain. See you in court.”

Firerose continues to go by the name Firerose Cyrus on social media. On August 5, the musician took to Instagram to share a story, saying the “best is yet to come” as the song ‘Burn the Ships’ by King & Country played in the background.

“Step into a new day,” the lyrics read. “We can rise up from the dust and walk away.”

On August 6, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a video with a caption that read, “A bad thing happened here. But we corrected it. Truth prevails.”

In the comment section, fans encouraged Cyrus to “put the phone down” and attempt to heal.

