Olympic medal drama explained: Jordan Chiles gets bronze in stunning floor final finish

In a stunning turn of events, Jordan Chiles claims the bronze medal in the floor final on the final day of the Olympic competition for artistic gymnastics.
Chiles claimed bronze after her coaches submitted an inquiry about her score. The inquiry was that Chiles’ leap was labeled as a C-start value, instead of a D-start value, which raises Chiles’ overall score.
The inquiry was reviewed and approved by the judges.
The coaches for the two Romanian gymnasts who finished fourth and fifth also submitted an inquiry, but that submission was not accepted.
“We see this in sports all the time,” Justin Spring explained. “There’s video review, you go back and you make sure you get it right. She in fact did a D leap, she got credit for it. It was unfortunate that they got it wrong in the first place. But the right thing happened in the end.”
The exact element in question is called a Tour Jete Full.
Chiles didn’t get credit for it in qualifying but her coaches, Cecile and Laurent, believed she did it better during finals and inquired to ensure she received the points for the Tour Jete full.
As a result, she received a score one-tenth higher than she was originally given, putting Chiles in the that third place spot, NBC’s John Roethlisburger explained.
Biles was also in the floor final today. However, following two out of bounds deductions, her rival Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade claimed gold with a score of 14.166. Biles claimed silver with a score 14.133.
Over the years, Biles has admitted that Andrade was her only and fiercest competitor. And while they received their Olympic medals, Biles bowed down to Andrade in the end.
Biles is now an 11x Olympic medals.
