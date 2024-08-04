Simone Biles has a message to those who want to know what’s next

The 2024 Paris Olympics have been quite the showing for Simone Biles and Team USA.

So far, Biles has won three gold medals and she has a chance to win two more. On August 5, the greatest gymnast of all time will compete in the balance beam and floor finals.

Yet, despite the fact that she has two more competitions to go, people are already wondering what is next for Biles.

Biles is 27 years old. An age that is young in the grand scheme of things, but it is older for the sport of gymnastics.

Whether Biles decides to retire on top after these Olympic Games, or if she returns for Los Angeles 2028, Biles is getting honest with the public.

While she’s said the Los Angeles Olympics isn’t totally out of the question, she is urging people to allow her to bask in her accomplishments, for at least a few moments.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Simone Biles sent out another message to the public.

let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

“You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she writes. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked out whole lives for.”

Regardless of her plea, Biles was asked what’s next. To which she had the perfect response for.

babysitting the medal — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 4, 2024

So what is next for Simone Biles, well she plans on “babysitting the medals” for at least a little while.

