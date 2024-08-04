Josh Hall speaks out after filing for divorce from Christina Hall: ‘I am not here to entertain people’

Josh Hall is asking for privacy amid his divorce from HGTV star Christina Hall.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Josh claimed his divorce is a divorce he did not ask for. Adding that he is “not here to entertain people” with his personal life.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” Josh Hall began his statement. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them.”

“Unfortunately,” Josh writes, “the internet is forever.”

As Josh continued, he reminded the public that he and Christina “are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters.”

The details of their divorce, Josh writes, “will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

Josh Hall turned off the comments to this particular post.

Christina broke her silence on social media several days earlier.

“Over here waiting for the typical hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how l’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch’ …,” Christina began her own statement. “Meanwhile I’m over here not as nice and quiet as l used to be ….”

The mom of three continued saying that she has “worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed.”

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but, ‘still i rise.’”

Christina concluded her statement, saying, “For those that aren’t aware… divorces do not happen overnight.. and there is always a breaking point. This one is personal.”

Josh was the first to file for divorce from Christina after nearly three years of marriage. Josh listed their separation date as July 8.

He cited the reason for their divorce as irreconcilable differences and asked for spousal support.

Prior to separating, Christina and Josh Hall were working on a HGTV show with Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather.

In a statement shared with E! News, Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa confirmed show will go on despite their divorce. Now, the show will feature Tarek and Heather against Christina.

