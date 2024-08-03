Aerosmith Shares Heartbreaking Announcement Following Steven Tyler’s Devastating Injury

Nearly four months after announcing their return to the stage, the legendary band known as Aerosmith is making a heartbreaking announcement.

In 2023, Aerosmith’s lead singer Steven Tyler was forced to take a significant amount of time off after his vocals chords were found “mangled and bleeding.” In April, the band announced that Tyler had recovered another to go back on tour.

Now, that’s all changed.

In a lengthy statement shared on Aug 2, Aerosmith has announced their retirement from touring. “We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing,” the band wrote.

“As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.”

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time,” Aerosmith continued. “Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.”

As CBS News reports, back in 2023, after suffering the injury to his vocal chords, Tyler was put on 30 days vocal rest, but things got worse before they got better.

Further inspection revealed that he fractured his larynx.

According to a statement from Tyler’s team at the time, while performing a concert in Long Island, he injured himself while singing.

Immediately after performing, Tyler flew to Boston to meet with his ENT doctor, who x-rayed the singer’s vocal cords and found them to be “mangled,” TMZ reports.

It was believed Steven Tyler’s vocal cords suffered the injury early on in his show but he was able to power through his set. In fact, he hid it so well that audience members had no idea he was in pain.

A source told TMZ, at the time that Tyler couldn’t even speak at the moment; only “squeaks” come out. His ENT doctors put him on at least 30 days of vocal rest.

In his statement, Tyler wrote, “To all our fans, ‘I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

While there is not much more information than that, a source told TMZ that “Steven is an animal. There’s no stopping him.” Hopefully, that means Tyler will be back better than ever as soon as he takes care of himself.

