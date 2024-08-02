Reality stars Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird and Josh Efird end their 6-year marriage

Reality stars Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird and Josh Efird are going their separate ways.

On Aug. 1, Pumpkin filed for divorce from Josh. They have been married for six years and share four children together.

Both Pumpkin and Josh were heavily featured on their recent reality show ‘Mama June: Family Crisis.’ Documents obtained by People revealed that she and Josh have been in a “bona fide state of separation since July.”

They have agreed to share joint legal and physical custody, revealing that they have a “parenting plan in place.”

Pumpkin has worn many hats over the years, and is often referred to as the go-to Thompson sister. During Mama June’s drug issues and rehab stint, Pumpkin, a young mom herself, took in her youngest sister, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson.

As a result of the divorce, Josh has now been given 60 days to vacate the home they once shared.

The mom of four doesn’t often post to social media. However, she has used Instagram several times over the last couple of years to praise Josh as a father.

After welcoming their twins into the world in 2022, Pumpkin shared an eight month update.

“Woah! 8 months sure make a difference. Still so crazy to think we have twins. You are the best dada,” she wrote in 2023.

It’s been a rough year for the Thompson family after losing their beloved sister Anna passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 29.

Their WeTV show has following the family through the ups and downs of grief as they discover their new normal.

Neither Pumpkin nor Josh has shared a personal statement regarding their divorce with the public.

