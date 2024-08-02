MLB all-star Freddie Freeman’s 3-year-old son receives new diagnosis, mom Chelsea shares in update

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman are offering an update on their young son’s heath.

On July 27, MLB all-star Freddie Freeman was placed on the family emergency list after it was learned his 3-year-old son fell ill.

Chelsea’s first update, shared by ESPN, revealed that Maximus Freeman was diagnosed with “transient synovitis, a temporary condition that causes hip inflammation and typically occurs in young boys.”

Chelsea added that prior to being diagnosed, Maximus had battled a viral infection the week before. “The ailment prevented the boy from sitting, standing or walking for three days, and he wouldn’t eat,” she explained at the time.

Now things have changed.

As Chelsea explained in another update, several more tests have revealed that Maximus is “battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome.” Guillain-Barré syndrome is “a rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, GBS is “a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Chelsea revealed that Max “rapidly declined and went into full body paralysis. We are very fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time so they could reinforce his lungs.”

The mom of three called the last several days “the hardest and scariest days of our lives.”

“Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard,” Chelsea continued. “This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours.”

On July 31, Chelsea said Maximus had his breathing tube removed and he was taken off the ventilator. “A huge win for us.”

“We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery. Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers.”

In a statement shared by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Roberts confirmed Freeman’s move to the family emergency room, revealing the first baseman is given “seven days, potentially nine days” with his familly.

“We’re just trying to let him spend time with his family and pray that things continue to improve. I don’t know his time, and I know for me, personally, it was just kind of waiting to hear from him and when he wants to come back,” Roberts continued.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: MLB all-star Freddie Freeman’s 3-year-old son receives new diagnosis, mom Chelsea shares in update