Simone Biles just landed the most difficult vault in the world, then blessed herself

Fans are loving how Simone Biles just ended her individual all-around vault performance.

After absolutely nailing the Biles II on vault as she fights for another gold medal, Biles showcased her usual big smile and then did the sign of the cross.

Watch:

Biles’ vault is the hardest vault in the world.

She admitted in the Netflix documentary “Simone Biles: Rising” that it’s a scary death-defying vault to throw no matter how many times she does it. “It’s just scary. And it’s every time you do it, you’re scared,” she said.

“The Yurchenko double pike,” now known as the Biles II, “I don’t know if anybody even thinks how difficult it is,” journalist Celine Nony said in the documentary.

“The height she gets is absolutely extraordinary,” fellow journalist Olly Hogben added. “The pike position, from a physics point of view, is very very difficult to rotate.”

Biles’ praising the lord when she successfully landed the vault during the individual all-around finals is understandable.

There is still a lot more competition left today. Tune into Peacock now to watch the remaining three apparatus.

