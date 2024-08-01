Simone Biles fights for her spot as the best gymnast in the world; Suni Lee Stuns: RESULTS

On August 1, Simone Biles and Suni Lee entered the Olympic arena yet again. This time on their own.

Both Biles and Lee are representing Team USA in the individual all-around finals for women’s gymnastics.

Biles won the individual all-around gold in Rio 2016. Lee won it in Tokyo 2020.

Now they both have a chance to win their second individual all-around medal.

Today, Biles and Lee took on gymnasts from all around the world. Both started on vault today, then went on to the uneven bars, beam, and floor.

Going into the finals, Biles earned five Olympic gold medals. Six would be the most gold medals earned by any U.S. gymnast.

And that’s what she did, albeit a close race the entire time, as Biles, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, and other stayed close through each apparatus.

With a score of 59.131, Biles earned her 9th Olympic medal, extending her lead as the most decorated American gymnast in history. She surpassed Shannon Miller on Tuesday when she and Team USA won the team all-around gold medal.

Biles is also the first U.S. gymnast to win the individual all-around twice; eight years apart.

Andrade took home the silver medal and Lee took home bronze. Suni is the first gymnast since 1980 to win an individual all-around medal in two consecutive Olympics.

Both Biles and Suni are not done yet.

Over the next several days, the men and women’s gymnastics team will compete on individual apparatus finals.

Biles has the chance to win three more Olympic medals.

