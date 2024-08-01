Rapper confirms pregnancy just hours after announcing divorce

Six years after marrying fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B has filed for divorce, again.

The estranged couple has separated several times during their relationship. They share two children together, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2.

Now, despite their decision to end their marriage, Cardi B has also announced she’s pregnant with her third child.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power,” Cardi wrote. “[It] reminded me that I can have it all!”

“You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do,” Cardi continued to write alongside a photo of herself cradling her burgeoning baby bump.

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Fans wished her the best in the comment section. “Sending you so much love,” one person wrote. “You’re amazing, you’re such a humble soul and I’m wishing you a healthy and amazing pregnancy.”

Cardi and Offset have battled many cheating rumors throughout their relationship. However, a representative for the rapper told People that the reason for their divorce is “not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming.”

Cardi officially filed for divorce on July 31. She is seeking primary custody of the children they share together.

