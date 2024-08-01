On August 1, John Mayer will take the stage in Las Vegas.

But as Mayer revealed in an Instagram post, he’s had to relearn how to play the guitar this week before taking the stage after injuring his finger.

“Last Thursday I injured my left index finger,” Mayer wrote, admitting he slammed it in a truck door. “The first thing that went through my mind was “I really need that finger in a week.”

As Mayer explained, he “needs all my fingers, but the left index is the team captain of my fretting hand.” As a result, Mayer revealed he had to learn how to play the guitar without that finger.

“I have spent every day practicing guitar using the other three fingers and I think I have it sounding pretty good,” he admits saying that his left index finger will “heal just fine, but will be out of commission for a while.”

“I’ve always felt like every part of me belongs to these shows, and it’s my responsibility to return to the stage each night without screwing up the equipment, and I’m sorry for the misadventure here,” Mayer apologized.

Nonetheless, despite his injury, the musician said that “the power of the music and the love for these shows will prevail!”

Many people drew comparisons to late guitarist Jerry Garcia, who would have celebrated his 82 birthday today.

“It’s Jerry’s bday today and since you’re channeling his spirit it’s only fitting that you have a missing finger,” a fan wrote. “Heal well sugar!”

“Miracle finger! Playing with 9 like our birthday boy did,” another wrote.

“On Jerry’s birthday nonetheless. Good luck!”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: John Mayer reveals why he had to relearn how to play the guitar this week