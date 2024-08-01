Hallmark star announces divorce after 22 years of marriage

In a joint statement shared on their Instagram accounts, beloved Hallmark and SOAP Opera star Cameron Mathison and his wife of 22 years Vanessa Mathison have announced their separation.

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the statement began. “We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”

Cameron and Vanessa share two children together, Lucas and Leila. In their statement, they shared their children will remain their priority.

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them,” they continued.

Cameron and Vanessa say they vow to “remain friends, and both wish the best for one another.” The estranged couple then asked for respect and privacy during this transition.

Alongside the statement, they shared images of themselves embracing and smiling.

Cameron and Vanessa celebrated their 22nd anniversary on July 27; just four days before sharing the news of their impending divorce.

Fans began to notice Cameron and Vanessa weren’t spending much time together and the comment section of the actor’s Instagram posts were filled with questions.

Just hours before announcing their separation, Cameron shared a series of photos calling it a “summer photo dump. Last few weeks before I’m an official empty nester,” he wrote.

But despite the questions from fans, Vanessa continued to comment loving messages.

