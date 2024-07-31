Simone Biles reveals their OFFICIAL team name; one more suitable for all ages

Simone Biles is sharing the new name they came up with for Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team.

After winning the team all-around gold medal on July 30, Biles revealed that because all the other names were taken the name they originally decided on for their team was NSFW.

After former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman asked what their team name was, Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jared Carey, and Hezley Rivera got shy. They attempted to abbreviate the name they originally came up with (FAAFO) but ultimately, Biles just censored it.

“F Around and Find Out,” she told the media as the room shared a laugh.

Now, in a tweet, Biles revealed that their coach, Cecile Landi, has helped them come up with a new name. One more suitable for all ages.

“The Golden Girls.”

In her tweet, she explained that Coach Cecile came up with the name “The Golden Girls” not just because of their dominate gold medal win, but because they are also the oldest Olympic gymnastics team to compete in Olympic history.

Biles is 27, Carey is 24, Chiles is 23, Lee is 21, and Rivera is 16.

okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team) s/o to cecile???????? — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

The gold medal win also made Biles the oldest Olympic gymnast to ever win a gold medal.

“It was super exciting. We had fun. We enjoyed each other’s time out there, and we just did our gymnastics,” the legendary gymnast said after their win.

Biles and Lee are set to take the mat again on August 1 for the individual all around. Biles won the all-around gold in Rio 2016. Lee won it in Tokyo 2020.

