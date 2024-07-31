Kathie Lee Gifford hospitalized after scary fall: ‘I don’t trust myself’

Fans are praying for Kathie Lee Gifford after she revealed she was hospitalized.

While talking with People, the former Today host revealed that she had been in the hospital for more than a week after suffering a fractured pelvis in two places. She’s now undergoing physical therapy.

Gifford explained that she suffered the fractures after tripping while rushing toward the front door of her home. Thankfully, her friends were there to pick her up.

The former host says the accident was her “own fault.” The day before, Gifford said she moved 300 books for one of her book signings and “weakened her body.”

“It didn’t take much, because I was weak in that spot,” Gifford told People. “And the next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back.”

Gifford said her fractured pelvis is “more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. But anyway, here I am.”

She had her hip replaced earlier this year.

The 70-year-old grandmother said she spent a week in the hospital for her own wellbeing. “I don’t trust myself,” the author admitted. “You think you know your body and the next thing you know, your body changes when you get older. And as much as I don’t wanna think about it, I am.”

Now, Gifford says she believes this incident is the Lord’s way of telling her “it’s time to slow down. I’ve been running my whole life. The Lord is telling me, ‘You’ve planted a gazillion roses. Try smelling them.’”

Gifford said she will now head to her farm where she will continue recovering with her feet soaking in her salt pool.

