Chrissy Teigen confirms health rumor about son Miles after fans spot monitor in photo

Over the last several days, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two oldest children were in Paris watching the Olympics.

During the team all-around preliminaries for women’s gymnastics, Teigen posted a photo of herself, her daughter Luna, and her son Miles holding up signs that spelled out Simone.

In the photo, fans spotted a diabetes monitor on Miles’ right tricep.

“A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago – Luna, Miles, and I celebrating Simone and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and so many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform,” Teigen began.

As Teigen continued, she revealed that Miles has been diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes. “I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already.”

Teigen added that she knows it could be “so much worse,” adding that so many other parents are dealing with “unfathomable things” that she “could never imagine.”

It’s something, Teigen says, that she reminds herself of “every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones,” saying how thankful she is for all the help they’ve received from specialists so far.

“A couple of weeks ago, our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. A lot of his friends were also sick with it,” Teigen explained, revealing it’s believed they all contracted the infection at the camp they attended.

However, during Miles stay at the hospital, Teigen said his doctors “knew something else was off about his blood tests. “I’ve learned since that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1, going to the hospital for something completely different.”

It was learned that Miles “is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1,” Teigen shared. “Last night we have him his first shot of insulin and here we go!”

Teigen concluded her statement saying that they continue to learn “so much on the fly” and are so thankful for the kind words they have received over the last several days.

“It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone.”

