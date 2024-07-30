Video shows Blake Shelton’s step son following in his footsteps

Gwen Stefani’s 15-year-old son is following in his step father’s footsteps.

Stefani and country music legend Blake Shelton married in 2021, after having been together since 2015 when they met as ‘The Voice’ judges in 2014.

Ever since becoming a step father of three, Shelton admits the boys have changed his life “in every way possible.”

And now we are seeing just how much Shelton has changed his step sons’ lives as well.

On Twitter, a video showed 15-year-old Zuma joined Shelton onstage at Ole Red, where he sang and played the guitar just like Shelton. Listen:

And fans are impressed. “OMG. Zuma coming through with the vocals,” one commenter wrote. “ZUMAAAAA oh my god he’s so good.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, Shelton said he wishes he could relive the last 10 years over and over again. “If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect.”

“Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s…it’s gonna be a lot more alone time,” Shelton shared at the time, which he admits he’s “not mad about that either.”

It seems as though Shelton has fell into his role as step father and is doing a very good job at it.

Back in 2020, Shelton admitted in an interview with The Today Show, that becoming a step father was “a scary moment” for him.

He explained that it was nerve-wracking “because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy. But then you do have to consider after a while, that they’re starting to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me.”

But if Zuma fully embracing the world of country music says anything it’s that Shelton has become a role model for them. And that’s incredible.

