Team USA’s Women’s Gymnastics team finishes team all-around final: Did they claim gold?

On July 30, the United States Women’s gymnastics team walked into the Olympic arena shining, literally, in their red, white, and blue leotards ready to take on the world.

And much like the men’s team the day before, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hazley Rivera came out swinging.

Starting on vault, then bars, then beam, then floor, the team hit routine after routine ending each one with a huge smile on their faces, even the ones that could have been better.

They were having fun, and it was evident.

Team USA was the favorite going into the team all-around finals to win the gold. And they didn’t disappoint.

For the third time, since 2000, the women’s gymnastics team claimed the gold medal. The third time in the last four Olympic Games.

And a gold medal that makes Biles the most decorated Olympic gymnasts in United States history.

Italy took home the silver while Brazil grabbed bronze.

It’s not over for Team USA’s gymnastics team. The women and the men will now take on individual apparatus finals and Biles and Lee will represent America in the all-around individual finals set to take place on August 1.

