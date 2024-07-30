Taylor Swift speaks out following deadly attack at a Taylor Swift-themed party in England

On July 29, several children and adults were victims of a knife attack that took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport, England.

According to a news released obtained by People, Merseyside Police a third child, aged 9, has died from her injuries sustained during the attack on July 30. Police also confirmed that “the children who died on July 29 were girls aged six and seven years.”

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition,” the release continued. “Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.”

Earlier this morning, Taylor Swift shared a statement offering her condolences to the families affected by the attack.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders,” Swift began her statement.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a completely loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” Swift concluded.

Prince William and Princess Catherine also shared a statement immediately following news of the horrific events that unfolded in their home country.

“As parenting we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” the began. “We send out love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Following the attack, police confirmed that a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the deadly assault. “This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

A motive has not yet been revealed.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs which is situated next to where the stabbing took place, witnessed the attack, telling BBC 5Live, “We all ran out and there’s young kids, all bleeding. It was the worst thing I’ve seen ever in my life.”

“Why? Why would you do these things to these kids? It’s horrific.”

