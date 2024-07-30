Simone Biles is over keyboard warriors putting in their two cents.

Just hours before Biles and the rest of Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team are set to defend their team all-around medal, the legendary gymnast has shared a message to those who will be watching.

The message: stop commenting on her hair. In fact, she tells people that if they feel the urge to comment on any black women’s hair, “JUST DON’T.”

After Biles competed in the preliminaries, her hair became a topic of discussion, despite the fact that she managed to finish the competition at the top despite suffering a minor calf injury.

Now, while on the 45 minute bus ride from the Olympic Village to the arena, Biles shared a video with a stern message, “don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE,” she admitted.

“But,” she continued, “the bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,000 degrees.”

Biles then added, “I’m gonna hold your hand when I say this, next time you wanna comment on a black girl’s hair. JUST DON’T.”

At 12 EST on July 30, Team USA will have a fresh start as they take on the remaining 7 countries. Watch it live on Peacock or during Primetime on NBC.

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Simone Biles has a message for the world: ‘Don’t come for me about my hair’