Team USA’s Men’s Gymnastics team just did what couldn’t be done in 16 years

Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team just put on a showcase of resilience during today’s team final.

After a very rocky preliminary performance on July 27, the men’s team had one goal in mind, do better in the finals.

And they did just that.

Hit after hit during the finals, propelled the men’s team into podium contention, a place they haven’t been since 2008, when that team took home a bronze medal.

Lead by team leader Frederick Richard, Team USA banded together, brought joy back into the arena and managed to hit every single routine without any major mistakes.

As a result, Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik held off Great Britain, and the Ukraine to take home a bronze medal.

Making it the first time Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team has medaled in 16 years and a fight to be remembered.

