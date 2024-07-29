Incredible photos show Pink’s daughter Willow starring in ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

Pop star Pink and Carey Hart’s daughter, Willow, is becoming a star in her own right.

After Pink announced that her daughter was leaving her world tour in pursuit of her own dreams, Hart has shared photo of Willow’s performance in Bye Bye Birdie.

As it was previously reported, earlier this year, Willow has been honing her performing and stage presence by joining her mom on stage during Pink’s tour.

However, as Pink revealed in an emotional Instagram video in June, Pink had to say goodbye to Willow who was preparing “to follow her own dreams.”

“I want you to tell me all the things, k,” Pink said as the video begins. “You’re leaving me.”

“Yep, well yeah,” Willow confirms as her mom asks “why would you ever do that?”

That’s when Willow reveals that she’s taking some time to grace another stage. According to the 12-year-old, she’s looking forward to her role in the production of Bye Bye Birdie.

Now, Hart is sharing how proud he is of their little girl after her four-night run.

“I’m beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow. She just wrapped up her 4 night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it,” the proud father wrote in the caption alongside three photos of Willow in character.

“I can’t believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance. To watch her progress over the last 5 years has been very special to watch.”

In the video Pink shared last month, Willow told her mom her goal to “be a kid on Broadway. […] Then maybe an adult on Broadway after that.”

Hart, knowing his daughter’s Broadway dreams, continued, writing, “[I] can’t wait you see you on that broadway stage. With how hard you work, your talent, and commitment to theater, there is no doubt you will be there. Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals.”

Pink told the future star that her love of theater has allowed her daughter to blossom. “I had never seen you so big and like, your energy was six times your body. It was amazing. I was blown away,” Pink said.

Fans shared the parents joy for Willow, writing how “fantastic” it is to see her shine. “This is fantastic!! I can’t get over how grown up she is! Thanks for sharing her wonderful talents with us. You two have done a phenomenal job raising your children.”

