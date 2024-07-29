Flavor Flav honors Water Polo star Maggie Steffens’ sister-in-law following her tragic passing on the way to the Olympics

Legendary rapper Flavor Flav takes his title of “girl dad” very seriously. As a result, he became a sponsor and resident hype man for the United States’ Women’s Water Polo team.

Over the last several days, Flavor Flav has been sitting in the stands watching Team USA’s women’s water polo team dominate the pool so far. Decked out in his usual sunglasses and large clock necklace, the performer has also been seen donning a custom water polo cap.

The sight of Flavor Flav in the audience may seem unusual to some. But now the reason for his support is clear.

According to ESPN, after learning that several members of the women’s water polo team worked “multiple jobs” in order to compete at the Paris Olympics, Flavor Flav stepped up to provide monetary (and emotional) support to the team.

“As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports, imma personally sponsor you my girl, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team,” Flavor Flav told American water poloist and team captain Maggie Steffens. “My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more.”

Steffens admitted she couldn’t believe it. “My whole family was like, ‘Is this real? Flav is part of the water polo world now?’”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know what is going on, but I want to wear a click right now,” Steffens continued. “That’s how I’m feeling.”

As a result, Steffens and Flav grew close.

And after learning about Steffens’ sister-in-law, Flav used his signature clock to pay tribute.

As Today reports, while traveling to Paris to watch Steffens compete, her sister-in-law Lulu Conner tragically passed away. She was just 26 years old.

According to the Associated Press, it remains unclear how Lulu died, but “a medical emergency” did take place.

“She was so excited for the Olympic Games,” Steffens told the AP. “We’re really close. She’s the light of the world. She just brings so much joy to everyone. She always brings people together.”

Steffens opted to continue playing, admitted that playing “definitely helps.”

“I’m like so out of body in a way right now. And I just keep trying to remind myself what Lulu would want and how she would be, you know, how can I embody her spirit the best. And Lulu was somebody that she gave 150% to everything she did.”

Steffens dropped a bouquet in the River Seine during the opening ceremony as a way of paying tribute to Lulu.

