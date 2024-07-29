Brittany Mahomes asks fellow moms for advice after young son develops bad habit

Brittany Mahomes is a soon to be mom of three. And she’s asking fellow moms for some help after her son developed a bad habit while on summer vacation.

Mahomes, and her husband, Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes, took their two children, Sterling and Bronze on a family vacation this summer. And as the Mahomes is admitting, Bronze, who is just 2 years old, developed a habit she’s hoping to break.

According to the mom, Bronze isn’t a great eater, but he became one over vacation when she allowed Bronze to watch TV while eating.

“Alright mamas or professionals,” Mahomes began her plea for help. “We started a bad habit with Bronze while on vacation.”

“We started letting him watch TV when eating literally just to keep him chill and not throw fits in public,” Mahomes explained. “He is still not the best eater and will fight it and throw huge huge huge fits when trying to make him eat.”

Mahomes said that because they were eating in a lot of restaurants while on vacation, they “really didn’t want to” deal with those fits “while on our trips, so we let him watch TV and he would literally eat anything we gave him in silence and it was great.”

However, while the screen gave Bronze something to focus on and ultimately broadened his appetite, the mom has been trying to break Bronze’s habit of watching a show while eating and admittedly it hasn’t been going well.

“Now [we] have been trying to break this now that we are home but he legit will not eat a single thing unless he gets a show and then if he does will eat anything, so l need secrets on how to break this and get him to eat. Please share all the tips if you have any,” Mahomes concluded her plea.

After sharing her plea, Mahomes revealed that “a lot of moms [are] going through the same thing,” and shared some screenshots of some the advice she received.

From moms encouraging Mahomes to make her son go “cold turkey” to slowly easing away from the screen over time, many fellow parents suggested that if Bronze is eating, to simply do “what you need to keep you sane.”

And in the end, that’s what Mahomes said she will be doing. “I think him eating, and getting what he needs, is most important at this time.”

