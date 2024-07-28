Simone Biles, Team USA start off shaky, but finish strong on day 1

Simone Biles is the epitome of grit.

As the Women’s Gymnastics teams kicked off their Olympic Games, Team USA got off to a rocky start. A fall here and few wobbles there, Biles came out swinging, sticking her beam routine, and her floor routine despite seemingly suffering some sort of tweak or injury during floor warmups.

While throwing her signature tumbling passes during her 30 second floor warm up, Biles told her coaches, “Not good.” Soon after, her team was wrapping her ankle.

Despite all of that however, Biles went on to throw a stellar routine while smiling the whole way through.

During her vault warm ups, Biles kept her spirits high, joking with her teammates, crawling back from her first run.

But again her grit shined through, nailing both of her qualifying vaults.

The final apparatus for Team USA was the uneven bars. It was learned that she was looking to get her sixth skill named after her, this one on the uneven bars.

In order for a gymnast to have a gymnastic skill named after them, the gymnast must successfully perform the skill at an international competition, like Worlds or the Olympics.

She didn’t compete the new skill during qualifications, but she did nail her routine.

Despite everything, “she’s exuding that joy.” And with the big smile on her face and the smiles on the faces of her teammates after they finished qualifiers strong, Team USA showed tenacity and strength during the first day of Women’s Gymnastics.

Incredible.

