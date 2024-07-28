MLB all-star Freddie Freeman’s 3-year-old son hospitalized

MLB all-star Freddie Freeman has been placed on the family emergency list after it was learned his 3-year-old son fell ill.

According to the Associated Press, Freeman’s son, Maximus, is currently undergoing tests to figure out what is causing his illness. As a result, Freeman is spending time with his son and his family during this difficult time.

In a statement shared by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Roberts confirmed Freeman’s move to the family emergency room, revealing the first baseman is given “seven days, potentially nine days” with his family.

“We’re just trying to let him spend time with his family and pray that things continue to improve. I don’t know his time, and I know for me, personally, it was just kind of waiting to hear from him and when he wants to come back,” Roberts continued.

Roberts then shared an update on Freedman’s son, saying that his “encouragement was to remain hopeful.”

As ESPN reports, in an update from Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, Maximus “has transient synovitis, a temporary condition that causes hip inflammation and typically occurs in young boys.” Prior to being diagnosed with transient synovitis, Maximus had battled a viral infection the week before.

Chelsea added that “the ailment prevented the boy from sitting, standing or walking for three days, and he wouldn’t eat.”

According to The Royal Children’s Hospital, transient synovitis, or irritable hip, “is a mild condition that will get better on its own. Complete rest is usually all that is needed. It should start to improve in about three days and be better in two weeks.”

Since sharing Maximus’s diagnosis, the Freeman family have been recovering in private.

