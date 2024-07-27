Olympic coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito found dead at Olympic Village

Heartbreaking news is coming out of the Olympic villages.

According to several reports, SOMOA boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito was found dead in the Olympic Village on July 26. He was just 60 years old.

As Fox News reports, Fatupaito reported suffered a cardiac arrest.

Handout

The Samoa Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) confirmed the coach’s death in a statement. “Lionel was one of Samoa’s top boxing coaches and a great believer in the Olympic ideal,” Samoa NOC president Pauga Talalelei Pauga said.

“Our thoughts and those of the entire Samoan sporting community are with Lionel’s family, his boxers, and friends. He will be greatly missed.”

The International Boxing Association also issued a statement. “We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024 [Olympics].”

“Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss.”

His cause of death has since been listed as natural causes.

