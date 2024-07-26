Talk about invisible strings: Blake Lively seemingly addresses Lady Deadpool rumors

If you ever second guessed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were meant to be, then her latest Instagram post will shatter all those doubts.

“In 2010 I was on Gossip Girl and about to film my first superhero movie, The Green Lantern with my kind Canadian costar [Ryan Reynolds]. He told me, our other costar, another superhero newby @taikawaititi and all of us about Deadpool for the first time,” Lively began her post.

“It was a ‘meta’ superhero. Most of us didn’t know what exactly meta meant back then. Except Taika because he’s always been more brilliant than the rest of us mortals. We understood in theory, but how it would come together for an audience was murky, for everyone but him. It wasn’t a real dream. The movie was never gonna happen,” Lively explained.

But before Deadpool was an actual reality, before Lively and Reynolds were husband and wife, Rob Liefeld, the comic book writer responsible for creating Deadpool, imagined and created an unmasked “Lady Deadpool.”

The inspiration for Lady Deadpool? Lively and her Gossip Girl character Serena Van Der Woodsen. “Just before all this, in 2010, Rob Liefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time,” she wrote, “Deadpool wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with Reynolds.”

As Liefeld explained in a years-old Instagram post, Lady Deadpool was “based entirely on Blake Lively” after he and his wife Joy became “crazy Uber Gossip Girl fans.”

“I pleaded a strong case that Wanda Wilson was a stunning blonde, no scars, and Marvel thought that was a cool idea,” Rob explained before adding, “If ever we are blessed with Lady Deadpool on screen I’m pretty certain Ms. Lively will have some say in the casting.”

Now the world is being introduced to the Lady Deadpool in the big screen for the first time in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes,” Lively writes. “What a ride you’re all in for.”

