Simone Biles submits original skill on uneven bars, the sixth skill that could be named after her

Simone Biles is looking to get her sixth skill named after her.

In order for a gymnast to have a gymnastic skill named after them, the gymnast must successfully perform the skill at an international competition, like Worlds or the Olympics.

So far, Biles has five skills named after her. Two of floor, two on vault, and one on beam.

Now, she’s looking to get a skill on the uneven bars named after her.

According to ESPNW, Biles has submitted an original skill on the uneven bars, which she will perform during the Olympic competitions. If she successfully completes the skill, it will be the sixth named after her.

As a result, she will then have at least one skill in every event named after her.

A feat no female gymnast has ever reached. Let’s take a look at the five skills currently named after her.

The Biles on floor is a double layout with a half turn. The Biles on beam is two back handsprings before she launches herself off the beam into two flips with two twists and landing safely on her feet.

The Biles II on floor is a triple twisting double back somersault.

The Biles on vault is an Amanar, or a round off half on, layout double twists. And the Biles II on vault is a Yurchenk double pike.

According to Biles’ coach, Laurent Landi, out of all five of the skills named after her only the Biles 1 on floor has been successfully competed by another gymnast. Truly incredible.

USA Gym just shared a sneak peak of the never-before-done move on Instagram, take a look:

Women’s gymnastics qualifications are set to begin on July 28. They’ll return to competition on July 30, August 1, August 3 to 5.

The opening ceremony will take place Friday July 26.

