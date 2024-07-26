Just like she promised: Celine Dion sings again during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Celine Dion has returned to the stage.
And despite everything she’s endured health wise over the last decade, the legendary singer sounded fantastic during her performance at the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics.
Watch and listen:
As an emotional Kelly Clarkson said during the broadcast, if you know anything about what Celine went through to get to this moment, it will bring tears to your eyes.
As Dion admitted in an interview with Hoda Kotb, Dion started to noticing something was wrong with her health nearly a decade ago.
It wasn’t until years later, that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome; a rare neurological disorder that has affected her ability to walk, talk, and her ability to sing.
“It feels like somebody is strangling you,” Dion told Today’s Hoda Kotb in the eye-opening interview set to air on June 11.
She describes it has if someone is pushing on her larynx and pharynx. Dion admitted that it’s seriously affected her ability to sing, admitting it restricts her vocal range.
“It gets into a spasm,” Dion continued to explain. “It started [in the throat].”
During that same interview, Dion promised herself and her fans that despite what she’s going through, she would return to the stage, where she belongs.
“I am Celine Dion because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to or because I need to, but it’s because I want to. And I miss it,” she said at the time.
And today, in her native French, Dion sang her heart out in front the world. Just like she knew she would.
