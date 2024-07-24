Country music super star Lauren Alaina cancels several shows in heartbreaking announcement

Country music super star Lauren Alaina has shared some heartbreaking news.

On July 24, Alaina took to Instagram to share a statement revealing that her beloved father J.J. Suddeth has passed away. As a result, she has canceled her three shows she had scheduled for this weekend.

“We lost my daddy last night,” Alaina told her followers. “And I really don’t have words yet. I want to let y’all know that I’m not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family.”

Alaina thanked her fans for their “prayers and understanding.”

Friends and fans were quick to share their condolences in the comment section. Christie Brinkley wrote, “May precious memories of your happiest days together remain fresh forever. Heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. He raised a sweet daughter.”

“So sad. Losing my dad was the hardest part [of] my life,” a fan wrote, relating to what Alaina is going through. “He was soo soo special to me. I understand how you feel and what you’re going through. Be brave for him and embrace his life and love.”

“Oh my gosh! I’m so sorry. Your dad was such a beautiful person,” another added.

In past interviews, Alaina was open about her father’s struggle with alcohol addiction, adding how proud she was of his sobriety journey. Admitting it brought them closer together.

“They didn’t end up working it out, which is unfortunate, but it’s a blessing in disguise because my dad is sober and happy and a great man now and has grown so much because Mom asked for that divorce,” she told Parade in 2017 about her dad’s journey and her parents divorce.

While sharing a photo of herself and J.J. at her wedding, Alaina celebrated Father’s Day talking about the song she wrote for him, “My Old Man.”

“Happy Fathers Day to “my old man” with a heart the size of Texas!! I love you so much daddy and hope you have the best day fishin’. Love, your turd (pinky).”

“I wrote this song for my daddy for our daddy/daughter dance. It was such a special moment during our wedding. I will truly never forget it,” she revealed. “I knew I found the one when they became best friends. My good ole boy and My Old Man.”

