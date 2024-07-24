Clint Eastwood’s life partner Christina Sandera’s cause of death revealed

Christina Sandera’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to an updated report, Sandera, beloved life partner of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, died of a heart attack. She was just 61 years old.

Her death certificate “lists her immediate cause as cardiac arrhythmia while atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was included as a contributing factor to her death.”

As the Mayo Clinic reports, atherosclerotic coronary artery disease “is the buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls.”

A representative from the Monterey County Health Department confirmed her cause of death to The Post.

This updated report comes just days after Eastwood shared a short statement publicly announcing her passing.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood remembered his girlfriend, saying she “was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

Eastwood and Sandera, who have been romantic partners since 2014, have always preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The couple first met when Sandera worked a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant. During their relationship, she often accompanied Eastwood to the premieres of his recent movies.

