Ryan Reynolds shares warning to parents after letting 9-year-old daughter watch ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

On July 22, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman premiered the latest installment of the Deadpool franchise, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

While speaking with the crowd anxiously awaiting to see the movie for the first time, Ryan revealed his entire family was in the audience. After thanking his wife, Blake Lively, Ryan addressed their four kids.

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life,” he joked.

The following day, in an interview with People, Ryan admitted that his oldest daughter, James, who is now 9 years old, has seen the full movie. When asked if James was left traumatized, Ryan admits his daughter seems fine.

“My 9-year-old saw the movie, and she’s sort of okay,” Ryan joked before adding that James “loved it.”

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Ryan quickly added a disclaimer for other parents though, saying his decision to share the movie with James was his alone. That’s “just me though. I’m not telling other parents to do that.”

He shared similar sentiments in an interview with The New York Times. “Well, I’m not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just was one of the best moments of this whole experience for me,” he shared.

“Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be.”

According to IMDb, “Deadpool & Wolverine” has received an R rating for it’s “language throughout, gore, sexual references, strong bloody violence.”

However, as Ryan shared in an interview with The New York Times, the actor admitted that he also watching R rated movies as a child. “When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now.”

