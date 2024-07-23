Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively FINALLY Reveal the Name of Their Fourth Child

For the first time since welcoming their fourth child into the world, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are sharing their youngest child’s name.

Over the last several months since it was learned Blake and Ryan had welcomed a fourth child into their family, many people have speculated on what the famous couple would choose to call their little one.

lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Since their three oldest children, daughters James, Inez, and Betty are all subjects of Taylor Swift songs, many fans wondered if any of the names on her newest album The Tortured Poets Department alluded to what they call their fourth child.

During the premiere of his newest movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan addressed the crowd. He revealed that his whole family, including all four of his children were sitting with Blake in the audience.

(Warning: The link below contains language some may find offensive.)

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. The outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” he shared from the stage, before thanking his children, revealing that their youngest child’s name is Olin.

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life,” he joked.

“I love that my entire family is here,” he concluded before turning to his co-stars to praise them and their work.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Blake and Ryan welcomed Olin in 2023. And while the couple has always maintained their children’s privacy, Ryan did say this about their little ones after Olin’s birth.

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Ryan said last year. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic.”

On July 22, hours before revealing their child’s name, Ryan told E! News that he’s ready to have more kids with Blake. “The more the merrier,” Ryan joked.

“As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”

This post appeared first in Mamasuncut – https://mamasuncut.com/, visit the original post here: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively FINALLY Reveal the Name of Their Fourth Child