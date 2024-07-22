Prince George’s New Birthday Has People Shocked: ‘I can’t believe it’

People are left shocked by the newest picture shared of Prince George on his 11th birthday.

On July 22, Prince William and Princess Catherine continued on with tradition, posting a new photo taken of Prince George on his birthday. On July 22, 2024, the young prince turned 11 years old.

And so much has changed.

Firstly, people took quick notice of the difference in how the picture felt this year. While the birthday photos previously shared of George over the years boosted vivid color and depicted a playful child, this one is different.

It’s more mature, black and white, and shows a young boy growing into the future King he will inevitably be. “HE’S GROWING UP SO FAST! I can’t believe,” one person commented on the image.

“Happy Birthday George. You’re looking dapper. What a beautiful portrait,” another read. “Happy birthday George!! I can’t believe you are 11 years old.”

Many people believed Prince George looks just like his father, Prince William. “Prince George looks so much like his Dad,” a fan wrote.

While others argued that he looks more like Catherine’s father, Michael Middleton. “Grandpa Middleton’s twin,” a comment read.

The young prince has been out and about a lot these last couple of weeks, standing by his father’s side.

Just a month ago, Prince George, his sister Princess Charlotte, and his dad attended a Taylor Swift concert and the world got to marvel at their adorable selfie.

And while Charlotte joined Catherine at Wimbledon, he joined William at the UEFA EURO 2024 final match on July 14.

So sweet.

