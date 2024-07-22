Legendary guitarist Slash’s step daughter dead at 25; read her final heartbreaking Instagram post

Legendary guitarist, Slash, has shared some heartbreaking news with his fans after he canceled several performances on July 21.

On July 22, the Guns n’ Roses lead guitarist took to social media to announce the passing of his beloved step daughter. According to the post, Lucy-Bleu Knight “passed peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19.”

Lucy-Bleu was just 25 years old.

The young artist shared her final Instagram post just 11 hours ago, a post that was likely scheduled for publication prior to her passing.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” the post read. “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

Lucy-Bleu was the biological daughter of Slash’s longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges. As a result, Slash canceled several shows his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour.

Meegan commented under her daughter’s last post, writing, “MY BABY GIRL! I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY.”

As his statement continued, Slash wrote that his daughter “was a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that the social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss,” they concluded their statement.

Friends and fans were quick to share their condolences in the comment section. “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. Love you all so much,” Susan Holmes Mckagan, bandmate Michael Andrew “Duff” McKagan’s wife, wrote.

“There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys,” Melissa Reese added.

“This is so heartbreaking.. I can’t imagine what you guys are going through right now,” a fan added. “Sending so much love to you, Meegan & the rest of your guys family, Slash.. Will have you all in my thoughts.”

On July 21, Slash shared his first statement, letting his fans know he would be postponing several stops on his tour. “We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused,” he wrote at the time.

